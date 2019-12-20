Die-hard soccer fans pursued their passion in Venezuela, where baseball remains the top sport amid the country’s economic crunch and political divide.

Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed a bill into law authorizing cockfighting in the U.S. territory, defying a federal ban that went into effect Friday.

The new head of Cuba’s legendary National Ballet said she hopes to renew the institution after the death of long-time director Alicia Alonso.

Also in Cuba, the state monopoly on the women’s rights movement has begun to loosen with the growth of tiny but active independent groups that are pressuring the government for better protections.

Debate continued in Brazil over the wisdom of building the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, a concrete colossus sprawling over a swath of the Amazon that has displaced 40,000 people and dried up stretches of the Xingu River.

A child looked on as a biologist, dressed in a Santa Claus costume and scuba gear, swam inside the AquaRio aquarium in Rio de Janeiro.

