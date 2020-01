In Mexico, more than 3,000 women came together in an autonomous Zapatista enclave in the southern state of Chiapas to unite against the patriarchy, violence and capitalism.

Colombia’s capital city swore in its first female mayor in what was hailed as an important advancement for both women and LGBT rights. Claudia López won the race for mayor of Bogota in October on a platform promising to combat corruption and advance equal rights for minority communities.

AD

AD

The Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City is celebrating its second baby giraffe of the year, already as tall as a full-grown human. The female giraffe was unveiled over the weekend after a mandatory quarantine period following her Oct. 23 birth. She will be named via a public vote. The 96-year-old zoo on the grounds of the capital’s central park has a knack for breeding creatures in captivity: This year it welcomed 170 baby animals, including six Mexican gray wolves, which are in danger of extinction.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD