Anti-government demonstrators threw church furniture into a fire in Santiago, Chile, as the country continues to be roiled by sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement.

Venezuela’s opposition faced its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Juan Guaidó’s supporters have described as the nation’s last democratic institution. The opposition leader argued for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter unless all of them are allowed entry, outside the legislature in Caracas, Venezuela on Tuesday. Guaidó and lawmakers who back him pushed their way into the legislative building, following an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress.