In this Sunday, July 1, 2018, file photo, rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. The frantic effort to locate them in the cave for a week picked up pace as a break in the rain eased flooding in the system of caverns and more experts from around the world joined the anxious rescue mission. (Sakchai Lalit, File/Associated Press)

Thai rescuers make their way down at the entrance of a partially flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted after being trapped since June 23.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Muslim Rohingya refugee who escaped persecution in Myanmar holds her baby, worried about her neighbors in a refugee camp in Bangladesh discovering she was raped by soldiers.

Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong demonstrate their skills in the semiautonomous city ahead of the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.