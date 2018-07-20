In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, file photo, a boy catches water droplets in a flooded village in Navotas, Manila, the Philippines. Work and schools in several places have been suspended Tuesday as heavy monsoon rains brought on by a tropical storm continue to bring floods in Manila and in other various parts of the country. (Aaron Favila, File/Associated Press)

A boy catches water droplets in the Philippine capital, Manila, where heavy monsoon rains brought floods and shut schools and workplaces.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian children at a school hostel watch on laptops the World Cup final match between France and Croatia on the outskirts of the northern city of Gauhati.

People play during an annual mud festival at Daecheon Beach in South Korea, which features wrestling and mud sliding.

In Thailand, relatives welcome home Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 youth soccer teammates who were rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped for 18 days together with their coach.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.