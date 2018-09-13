In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, North Korean youths holding torches march during the torch light march at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea. Tens of thousands of North Koreans rallied in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country’s 70th anniversary, an elaborate celebration that was focused on Korean unity and economic development and that deliberately downplayed the missiles and nuclear weapons that brought the North to the brink of conflict with the United States just one year ago. (Kin Cheung, File/Associated Press)

North Korean youths holding torches march during a rally at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Naomi Osaka, the champion of U.S. Open women’s singles, attends a news conference in Yokohama after becoming the first Japanese to win the tournament.

In India, the devout celebrate a 10-day festival marking the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

