In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, a resident stands beside toppled houses at the site where victims are believed to have been buried by a landslide after Typhoon Mangkhut lashed Itogon, Benguet province, northern Philippines. Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan said that at the height of the typhoon’s onslaught Saturday afternoon, dozens of people, mostly miners and their families, rushed into an old three-story building in the village of Ucab. The building, a former mining bunkhouse that had been transformed into a chapel, was obliterated when part of a mountain slope collapsed. (Aaron Favila, File/Associated Press)

A resident stands beside tin-roof houses swept away by ferocious winds of Typhoon Mangkhut, which set off deadly landslides and flooding in the northern Philippines before pounding Hong Kong and southern China.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, North Koreans fill the streets of Pyongyang to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in who arrived for a three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Phnom Penh, Cambodian Buddhists offer prayers in front of the Royal Palace during religious holidays.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.