In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat, India. Two hundred and sixty one young couples, including six Muslim and three Christian couples tied the knot at the mass wedding hosted by Indian businessman Mahesh Savani, who has been funding the weddings of fatherless girls in the city of Surat for several years. Weddings in India are expensive affairs with the bride’s family traditionally expected to pay the groom a large dowry of cash and gifts. (Ajit Solanki, File/Associated Press)

Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a photojournalist is silhouetted by the sunset at an Indonesian resort that was devastated by a tsunami that killed at least 430 people.

People in New Delhi take an early morning walk amid heavy smog that brought air quality in the Indian capital to hazardous levels.

The Manila zoo owner sits next to an orangutan named Pacquiao as part of a Christmas show.

