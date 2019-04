In this April 10, 2019, photo, Indian election officials and paramilitary soldiers with election materials walk along the river Brahmaputra to board on a country boat on the eve of first phase of general election in Majuli, Assam, India. Voting will take place in seven phases over six weeks beginning Thursday. Nearly 900 million people, including 15.9 million first-time voters, are eligible to cast ballots in the world’s largest democratic exercise. (Anupam Nath/Associated Press)

Indian elections officials and paramilitary soldiers carry election materials along the Brahmaputra River as the country holds the first phase of a 6-week-long vote, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, the leader of Thailand’s Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is mobbed by supporters while reporting to a police station to answer the ruling military junta’s sedition charges against him in the wake of the country’s elections.

Filipino archaeologist Armand Salvador Mijares shows fossil bones and teeth recovered from Callao Cave that belong to a new human species called Homo luzonensis, which thrived more than 50,000 years ago on the main northern island of Luzon.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.