In this July 24, 2019, photo, Viacheslav Kolesnikov of Ukraine dives during the men’s high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)

Viacheslav Kolesnikov of Ukraine dives during the men’s high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, soap bubbles fly as a boy rides a wave at Taito Beach located next to Tsurigasaki, a surfing venue at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A Hong Kong passenger reacts after protesters block train doors at a subway station where mobs earlier attacked pro-democracy demonstrators.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

