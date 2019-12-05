Wildfires caused smoky haze to hang over the iconic Sydney Harbour skyline.
The South East Asian Games are taking place in Manila, Philippines, with fireworks at the opening ceremony and athletic competitions.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
