In the southern French city of Marseille, protesters held up signs that read, “kill, it is being filmed,” in a reference to Floyd’s last moments, which were caught on video, and “I’m not black but will fight for you.”
And so in Rome, London, Barcelona, Berlin.
In a sequence of events that horrified people everywhere, Floyd died after a white Minneapolis officer who had him handcuffed and lying on the ground pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, including after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
In the United States, calls to “defund the police” have become rallying cries for many. And a heavy-handed response to demonstrations in many places has underscored what critics have maintained: Law enforcement is militarized and too often uses excessive force.
