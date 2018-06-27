Migrant parents including Iris, from Honduras, left, Gustavo, from Guatamala, standing in green, Wilson Romero, from Honduras, standing, and Christian, from Honduras, seated in gray, socialize outside the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge’s order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it’s going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (Matt York/Associated Press)

EL PASO, Texas — Some of the immigrant parents separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border have spent weeks battling one of the world’s most complex immigration systems to find their youngsters.

In El Paso, three dozen parents released Sunday from a U.S. detention center started a feverish search for their children, using the landline phone at a shelter run by Annunciation House.

Some rushed to catch buses bound for New York, Dallas and the West Coast to live with family members in the hope that establishing residency will make it easier to get their kids back.

Wilson Romero was separated from 5-year-old daughter in May. Romero, who has her name tattooed under his right arm, hoped to reunite with her in California, at the home of his mother, a recent immigrant herself.

Another asylum-seeker at Annunciation House, Iris Eufragio of Honduras, planned to stay with relatives in Maryland, though her 6-year-old son has been located at a holding facility in Arizona. She reached him by phone Tuesday and had to struggle to keep her composure.

