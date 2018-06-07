FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2010, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, right, and his son, Kim Jong Un, attend a massive military parade to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation’s ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Vincent Yu, File/Associated Press)

North Korea has gone through a tremendous metamorphosis since leader Kim Jong Un assumed power after the death of his father late in 2011. What were once vacant lots or neighborhoods of traditional houses have been transformed into blocks of huge skyscrapers dedicated to the nation’s nuclear scientists, or its rocket engineers, that tower over the capital of Pyongyang. Street stalls offer fresh fruits and vegetables, even pancakes or hamburgers. There are almost enough taxis to make the city’s famed women traffic controllers obsolete.

The nation has, at the same time, continued to struggle to provide all of its people with such basic necessities as a balanced diet. Plagued by shortages of power and consumer goods, its economy was surpassed decades ago by its capitalist neighbors in South Korea. It remains one of the least free countries in the world, with severe restrictions on access to the Internet, to any form of international communication or travel and information that hasn’t been approved by the state. And, under Kim Jong Un, it has become a nuclear power, with long range missiles capable of reaching the United States.

As Kim emerges from his six years of self-imposed isolation, holding summits with neighbors and, for the first time ever, U.S. President Donald Trump, a country that had for so long seemed somehow dormant is now beginning to rumble back onto the world stage.

What path will North Korea take? For now, perhaps only Kim Jong Un himself knows the answer.

THE KIM FAMILY

Kim Jong Un is the third generation of North Korea’s ruling Kim family, the first and now only hereditary socialist dynasty. But while still in his early thirties, he appears to be as deft with wielding power as his grandfather, “eternal president” Kim Il Sung, and father, “Dear Leader” Kim Jong Il.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.