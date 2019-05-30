President Donald Trump greets troops after speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Three U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that the White House wanted the Navy to keep its warship the USS John S. McCain out of President Donald Trump’s sight during his trip to Japan.

Trump and McCain feuded over the years and Trump continued to criticize the Arizona senator after his death last year.

A desire to keep the USS John S. McCain out of sight is referenced in an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the AP.

The U.S. officials spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private email correspondence.

In response to the story, Trump tweeted that he wasn’t told about anything to do with the USS John S. McCain during his visit to Japan.

