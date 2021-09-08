For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org
All times EDT
TOP STORIES
TEN--US OPEN
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic faces what’s expected to be his toughest test yet of the U.S. Open as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam, a quarterfinal against Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the Wimbledon final. On the women’s side, British teenager Emma Raducanu becomes the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 650 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Djokovic-Berrettini is second match of night session, which starts 7 p.m. With The Latest (developing), glance (upcoming).
BBO--HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller are enshrined at the Baseball Hall of Fame, a year after the induction ceremony was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The four were chosen last year — no new members have been picked since then. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. Ceremony underway.
FBC--T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS
It’s a big week for the Pac-12, especially No. 12 Oregon. The Ducks visit No. 3 Ohio State trying to give the Pac-12 its first nonconference victory against a top-five opponent since 2015. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 900 words, photos. With separates on SEC scheduling (upcoming) and ACC’s disappointing start (sent).
FBN--PRO PICKS-WEEK 1
He’s back! No, not Tom Brady, who’s 44 and as healthy as any NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott will be behind center for Dallas, returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed last season for the Cowboys. There will be as much focus on Prescott on Thursday night when the NFL schedule kicks off at Tampa as there will be on Brady. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 570 words, graphic. With Cowboys-Buccaneers preview (upcoming), separate on half of U.S. offering legal sports betting as NFL season begins (sent).
FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS
There’s a quarterback youth movement that’s hit the NFL. With five QBs drafted in the first round for the second time in the past four seasons, the NFL has a staggering number of young quarterbacks led by rookie starters Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Zach Wilson for the Jets and Mac Jones in New England. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 740 words, photos. With Jets separate on Wilson’s debut (upcoming).
COMMENTARY
FBC--T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK
The first week of the college football season featured eight ranked teams losing. Having five games matching ranked teams will do that. The result was four new teams moving into the first AP Top 25 of the regular season. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.
SOC--FIFA-WORLD CUP CHANGES
LONDON — FIFA President Gianni Infantino found a curious salesman to push his plans to double the frequency of World Cups: a coach who spent career until now complaining about the spate of international tournaments. Three years after leaving Arsenal, Arsene Wenger is trying to sell the merits of World Cups biennially rather than waiting four years between tournaments. Infantino already managed to enlarge the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photo by 5 p.m.
NOTABLE
TEN--US OPEN-WHEELCHAIR SLAM
NEW YORK — Dylan Alcott and Diede De Groot can do something at the U.S. Open that even Novak Djokovic can’t. The wheelchair stars will try to complete the Golden Slam — all four major titles plus the Paralympic gold medal in the same year — when competition begins Thursday. By Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.
SOC--WCUP-US-HONDURAS
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — The U.S. is missing four starters due to injuries, COVID-19 and discipline, and pressure is building with just two points in two matches heading into a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. By Ronald Blum: UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 10:35 p.m.
SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING ROUNDUP
England looks for a sixth straight win in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in an away game at Poland, while Germany and Belgium aim to consolidate first place in their groups with victories against Iceland and Belarus, respectively. European champion Italy hosts Lithuania in Group B, while Spain and Sweden are vying for top spot in their group ahead of away games against Greece and Kosovo, respectively. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.
GLF--RYDER CUP
Steve Stricker fills out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with six captain’s picks, a list that does not include Patrick Reed. Stricker added Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English as expected. He also added Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. That gives the Americans six rookies for the Sept. 24-26 matches against Europe at Whistling Straits. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.
FBN--PACKERS-RODGERS
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a tumultuous offseason in which his future with the Packers appeared in doubt, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is ready to begin his 17th — and perhaps final – season in Green Bay. The 37-year-old quarterback now faces the challenge of following up one of the greatest seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m. With separate on Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger saying T.J. Watt “should get whatever he wants” (developing).
FBN--JAGUARS-MEYER’S DEBUT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer is unbeaten in season openers. Most of them weren’t even close, either. He never lost the first game of any season as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or Ohio State. He built a 17-0 mark in openers between 2001 and 2018. His next one could be a bigger challenge. By Pro Football Writer Mark Long. SENT: 840 words, photos.
HKN--PANTHERS-NIL DEAL
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal. Unable to choose one, they’re making the offer to more than 200 of them. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 420 words, photo.
___
Wednesday Time Schedule
MLB
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
LA Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.