He’s back! No, not Tom Brady, who’s 44 and as healthy as any NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott will be behind center for Dallas, returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed last season for the Cowboys. There will be as much focus on Prescott on Thursday night when the NFL schedule kicks off at Tampa as there will be on Brady. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 570 words, graphic. With Cowboys-Buccaneers preview (upcoming), separate on half of U.S. offering legal sports betting as NFL season begins (sent).