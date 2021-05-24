Investigators wrote in a six-page report filed less than three weeks ago that Clary’s description of Greene’s demeanor after he was was cuffed on a dark roadside near Monroe was clearly a mischaracterization. Though they did not state it explicitly, the false statements were apparently intended to justify further uses of force by troopers against the prone Greene that included dragging him facedown by his ankle shackles and spraying him in the face with pepper spray.