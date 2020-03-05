A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)By Associated Press March 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM ESTFEBRUARY 28-MARCH 5, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy