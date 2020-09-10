An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband’s body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing that exceeds 1 million now. However, experts caution that India’s outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. (Anupam Nath/Associated Press)By Associated PressSeptember 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDTSept. 4-10, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy