A protester and a police officer hold hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)By Associated Press June 6, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDTMay 30 - June 5, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.