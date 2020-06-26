A boy wearing a protective face mask as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves a Uruguayan national flag as he plays on the seafront of Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Life is slowly returning to normal in Uruguay, while the rest of Latin America is still fighting COVID-19. (Matilde Campodonico/Associated Press)By Associated Press June 26, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDTJUNE 19-25, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Antia Baca in Mexico City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy