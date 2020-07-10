Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as he watches cemetery workers bury his wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 complications according to Collantes, at a Catholic cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Friday, July 3, 2020. Collantes said he preferred to cremate her in order to take the ashes home with him, but due to bureaucracy had already been waiting two weeks. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 10, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDTJULY 3-9, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy