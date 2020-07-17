A soldier in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic stands guard in Ciudad Bolivar, an area with high cases of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, July 13, 2020. The mayor of Bogota ordered tight restrictions in areas seeing the highest contagion. (Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 17, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDTJULY 10-16, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brasilia, Brazil.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy