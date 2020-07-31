A woman and child wearing protective face masks prepare to enter a decontamination chamber as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of Araucano Park in Las Condes borough of Santiago Chile, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As the Chilean government put a roadmap in place to roll back quarantine measures, various neighborhoods in the capital started on Tuesday to ease the COVID-19 lockdown. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 31, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDTJULY 24-30, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy