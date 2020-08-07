Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, walks along a paved dirt road lined by graves, inside the “Martires 19 de Julio” cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Wearing a white robe and shoes worn down by dust, Marin is one of the few who administers funerals in this cemetery far from the center of Peru’s capital. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)By Associated PressAugust 7, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDTJULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy