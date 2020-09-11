Reflected in the rearview mirror, Jose Collantes gets a hug from daughter Kehity while they’re stopped at a red light, as Jose drives his five-year-old home from a playdate in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, three months after they lost his wife, her mother, to COVID-19. Their case highlights how COVID-19 deaths the world over are often the beginning of a new personal journey for those affected. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)By Associated PressSeptember 11, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDTSEPT. 4-10, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Rebecca Blackwell in Mexico City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy