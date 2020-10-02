A Jaguar named Ousado, who suffered second-degree burns during fires in the Pantanal region, rests in his cage after treatment at the headquarters of Nex Felinos, an NGO aimed at defending endangered wild cats, in the city of Corumba, Goias state, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Two Jaguars, a male and a female, were rescued from the great Pantanal fire and are receiving treatment with laser, ozone therapies and cell injections to hasten recovery of burned tissue. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)By Associated PressOctober 2, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDTSEPT. 25 – Oct. 1, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy