Alejandra Paiz, a tourist from Guatemala who is visiting Mexico for the holidays with a friend and their respective sons, wears festive glasses as the group marks New Year's Eve at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Although Mexico City cancelled its annual New Year's celebration to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of people came out in small groups to mark midnight with selfies and video calls from the iconic city landmark. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)By Associated PressJan. 8, 2021 at 5:06 a.m. UTCJANAURY 1 -7, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.