Aymara Indigenous women wearing masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic wait to enter the archaeological museum in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Bolivian archaeologists are presenting the findings of a recent discovery of ancient vessels unearthed in a dig on the site once home to one of the most significant pre-Hispanic empires, the Tiwanacota. (Juan Karita/Associated Press)By Associated PressJan. 15, 2021 at 5:09 a.m. UTCJANAURY 8-15, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy