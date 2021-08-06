Olympian athlete Neisi Dajomes Barrera, who won the gold in women’s weightlifting 76kg at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, waves from the cockpit of a plane as she arrives to Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Dajomes Barrera is the first woman from Ecuador to win a gold medal at an Olympics. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)By Associated PressToday at 9:08 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:08 a.m. EDTShareComment0July 28 – Aug. 5, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.