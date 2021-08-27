An Indigenous youth wearing an owl feathered headdress attends the “Luta pela Vida,” or “Struggle for Life,” mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting the Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and against President Jair Bolsonaro’s government. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)By Associated PressToday at 9:13 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:13 a.m. EDTShareComment0Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.