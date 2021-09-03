Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)By Associated PressToday at 12:00 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:00 a.m. EDTShareComment0Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.