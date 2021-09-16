A protester wears a mask adorned with an anti-Nazi symbol during protests marking the 48th anniversary of the 1973 military coup and the death of Chile’s late President Salvador Allende, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The coup ousting the democratically elected leader, Allende, began the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)By Associated PressToday at 11:59 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:59 p.m. EDTShareComment0Sept. 9 – Sept. 16, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsA P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.