People who were marching to the prime minister's residence to demand justice for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise run from tear gas fired by police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)By Associated PressToday at 11:59 p.m. EDTOct. 15 – Oct. 21, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.