A healthcare worker places an an intravenous line in the arm of a baby at the La Paix Hospital, also known as the University of Peace Hospital, illuminated with light emitted from a cellphone amid severe fuel shortages and a continued general strike, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Oct. 22 – Oct. 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.