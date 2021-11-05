A volunteer dressed as Spiderman embraces a child in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, during a food kit delivery donated by the non-governmental organization “Covid Sem Fome” that works to fight hunger. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)By Associated PressToday at 1:01 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 1:01 a.m. EDTOct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRight—-Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsA P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...