A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during a third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man whose attorney said he was paralyzed after being shot multiple times by police. (David Goldman/Associated Press)By Associated PressAugust 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDTAug. 21 - 27, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.