It was also an attempt by officials to reduce harsh restrictions that kept gang members locked up in cells for lengthy periods without access to rehabilitation programs.
But gang members at several state prisons brawled in what critics labeled “gladiator fights” that they allege prison officials deliberately set up.
Prison officials deny those allegations.
___
This version corrects that officials were trying to force warring prison gangs, not warning prison gangs, to get along.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.