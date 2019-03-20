BROOKLYN, Iowa — An Iowa highway patrolman who was recently elected to the Legislature wrote almost no tickets to his future constituents as he made his first run for public office.

Iowa State Patrol statistics show that the annual number of citations issued by Trooper Jon Thorup plummeted in 2018, reaching an all-time low for his career as he campaigned for an Iowa House seat.

He issued a total of eight tickets — or one for every 45 issued by the average trooper statewide. It was a fraction of the number he wrote in the two prior years.

Thorup, a Republican from Knoxville, is vice chairman of the public safety committee. He’s pushing for more funding for equipment and personnel for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Thorup says he should have written more tickets, but that his top priority has always been to respond to local emergency calls.

