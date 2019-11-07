In the report obtained by The Associated Press, investigators reviewed instances where a current or former student purposefully used a weapon to kill at least one person.

The research will help train school officials and law enforcement on how to better identify students who may be planning an attack and how to stop them before they strike.

Most attacks happened at high schools. In the attacks studied, 19 people were killed and 79 injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD