LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Georgia school board has apologized over ribbons distributed prior to a football scrimmage this month that showed the opposing school’s mascot hanged by a noose.

News outlets report the Henry County Board of Education posted a Facebook statement Friday that said the message was “unintentional.”

The ribbons distributed by Locust Grove High School show the hanged McDonough High School’s Warhawks struggling with a noose and the words “Hang The War Hawks” surrounding the image.

The district says school administrators didn’t approve the ribbon and have collected those that were distributed.

