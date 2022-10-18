Appalachian Regional Commission awards $47M for projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission is granting $47 million to 52 projects aimed at economic diversification in communities affected by job losses in the coal industry.
“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties — when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
The POWER Initiative is funded by Congress and has invested $367 million in 447 projects throughout Appalachia, according to the commission. Hundreds of coal-fired power plants have shuttered over the last decade.