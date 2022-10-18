Appalachian Regional Commission awards $47M for projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission is granting $47 million to 52 projects aimed at economic diversification in communities affected by job losses in the coal industry.

The funding, which comes from the commission’s POWER Initiative, will reach 181 counties. The funding is the largest to date since the initiative was launched in 2015, the commission said Monday in a statement. It is aimed at creating jobs, expanding skills training and attracting private investments to support industries such as agriculture, food and tourism.