In an interview with The Associated Press shortly after his arrest, Muhammad, who changed his name from Carlos Bledsoe, said he didn’t consider the killing a murder because U.S. military action in the Middle East made the killing justified.

Serving as his own attorney, Muhammad said in a handwritten appeal that Pulaski County Circuit Court “lacked jurisdiction to try this case based on the fact federal courts not state courts have exclusive jurisdiction over all offenses over laws of the United States.

The state’s highest court, in an opinion written by Associate Justice Robin Wynne, disagreed.

“Under the doctrine of dual sovereignty, the State of Arkansas may prosecute any person whose conduct violated state law even if the person’s conduct also violated federal law,” Wynne wrote.