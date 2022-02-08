Appeals court allows abortion referrals

At issue are new rules from President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.
Rules that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who brought the lawsuit, wants permanently reinstated were put into place in 2019 under President Donald Trump. One required federally funded family planning clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics. The other required them to refrain from referring patients for abortions.
Yost argues the rules were intended as firewalls between family planning clinics, which can receive taxpayer funding, and their abortion services, which cannot.
U.S District Judge Timothy Black rejected that argument in a ruling last month, denying a preliminary injunction that would have paused the rules. The 12 states appealed his decision to the 6th Circuit, which said they failed to prove they’d be irreparably harmed by the rules going into effect.
States joining the challenge are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia. Not all states participate in Title X.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
City settles suit in shooting of Black man
The city of Colorado Springs has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a 19-year-old Black man who died after being shot in the back by police officers in 2019.
De’Von Bailey’s death spurred protests against the use of excessive force by police and helped lead to several police accountability laws in Colorado. The family’s federal lawsuit alleged civil rights violations, racial bias in policing and wrongful death.
The Colorado Springs City Council approved the $2.97 million settlement Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. The settlement also calls for anti-bias training for the department’s police officers, the department said.
Police body-camera footage showed officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby in southeast Colorado Springs. Bailey ran as he was about to be searched. An officer could be heard yelling “Hands up!” three times before firing.
Police Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson said they feared Bailey may have been reaching for a gun as he ran. Body-cam footage released by investigators showed officers removing a pistol from Bailey’s pocket after he was shot and was on the ground in handcuffs.
A state grand jury, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office reviewed the August 2019 shooting but declined to file charges against the officers. Both still work for the city police department, Lt. Jim Sokolik told the Gazette.
The city police department said in a statement that “we want to state unequivocally that this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the City and taxpayers.”
— Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Suspect arrested in grocery store shooting
A man suspected of opening fire inside a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another, was a suspected shoplifter who appeared to be battling mental illness, according to court documents.
Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested late Monday in a vehicle on Interstate 90 near Spokane and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, Richland police said.
Kelly was arrested on the freeway between the town of Sprague and Spokane, which is about two hours northeast of Richland, police said.
He was identified by police earlier Monday as the suspect in the shootings at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland.
Kelly was suspected last week of shoplifting at a different Fred Meyer store in nearby Kennewick, according to court documents.
He is accused of walking into the Richland Fred Meyer about 11 a.m. Monday and shooting customer Justin Krumbah multiple times in a grocery aisle. He then shot an employee, Mark A. Hill, had “some sort of conversation” with a shopper and wandered briefly in the store before leaving about 11:07 a.m., court documents said.
Krumbah, 38, died from his wounds despite efforts by the first officers on scene to save him.
Hill, 56, was carried out of the store to waiting paramedics and is fighting for his life at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to the Tri-City Herald newspaper.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
Mother sentenced in deaths of 4 children
A Tennessee woman convicted of stabbing her four children to death was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. found Shanynthia Gardner, 34, guilty last month of the 2016 slayings of the children, ages 4, 3, 2 and 5 months. Another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home for help, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.
Gardner’s lawyers argued an insanity defense, but the judge rejected it. Prosecutors agreed she has a mental disease but said she understood the wrongfulness of her actions, the district attorney’s office said.
She was found guilty of four counts each of premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon and murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon.
Lammey sentenced Gardner to life on each murder count and to 15 years on each of the other counts, to run concurrently.
— Associated Press