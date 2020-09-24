U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, who oversees 2,900 opioid lawsuits, approved a proposal that could bind cities and counties that have not sued and allow them to participate in the talks.

Any settlement would need the support of at least 75 percent of class members.

While companies did not need to use the negotiation class to settle cases, many, including the drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, objected.

Many state attorneys general also argued that Polster’s ruling could complicate settlement talks and interfere with states’ rights over their political subdivisions.

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Eric Clay said the federal rule governing class actions does not authorize the framework.

“However well-intentioned the district court’s actions might be, the fact of the matter is that the court, when it certified the negotiation class, exercised power it did not have,” he wrote.

Some companies have proposed deals that do not use the negotiation class, including the three distributors and drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which in October 2019 proposed deals worth a collective $48 billion.

— Reuters

ARKANSAS

Man finds 9.07-carat diamond in state park

A bank manager discovered a 9.07-carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after thinking the precious gem was a piece of glass.

Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found the second-largest diamond in the 48-year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park on Labor Day, according to a news release from Arkansas State Parks.

Kinard said he and friends hauled sifting equipment to the state park in Murfreesboro. Kinard noted that he’s been visiting Crater of Diamonds regularly since he was a kid but had never stumbled upon a diamond until Sept. 7.

While looking in the southeast portion of the 37.5-acre diamond search area, Kinard scooped up a marble-size crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.

As of Wednesday, 246 diamonds have been registered at the park this year, weighing a total of 59.25 carats.