Paula Maccabee, an attorney for the environmental group WaterLegacy, says there can be no construction nor any disturbance of wetlands at the mine site in northeastern Minnesota until the court rules.
The Court of Appeals typically decides cases within 90 days of hearing oral arguments.
Attorneys for the state and PolyMet argued at Wednesday’s hearing that the project has met all the legal requirements.
