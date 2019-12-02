In a brief order, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the Justice Department’s motion to stay or vacate the injunction. The panel offered no commentary on the merits of the Justice Department’s appeal, saying only that its request to stay or vacate the injunction had “not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal.”

The three circuit court judges who issued the order are Judith W. Rogers, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton; Thomas B. Griffith, appointed by President George W. Bush; and Neomi Rao, appointed by President Trump earlier this year.

The order means that the Justice Department’s plans to carry out federal death sentences in December and January — beginning with the first planned for next Monday — are still on hold. The department is expected to keep challenging this, though, and has previously written in court filings that it planned to “seek relief in the Supreme Court absent relief here.”

A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about the order. An attorney for some of the death-row inmates, meanwhile, praised the appeals court’s move.

“We are gratified that the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court that there is no basis to vacate the preliminary injunction in this case,” Shawn Nolan, one of the attorneys representing some of the death-row inmates, said in a statement. “The courts have made clear that the government cannot rush executions in order to avoid judicial review of the legality and constitutionality of its new execution procedure.”

In July, when Attorney General William P. Barr revealed that the Justice Department intended to resume executions, his announcement also included details about a new lethal-injection protocol the department planned to use. This new protocol would rely on one drug, pentobarbital, rather than the three-drug combination previously used.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the District of Columbia, who issued the injunction last month blocking the federal executions, wrote that she was doing so to let the inmates’ legal challenges play out. Chutkan wrote that she had concluded they were likely to succeed in challenging the protocol by arguing that it “exceeds statutory authority.”

Chutkan pointed to the Federal Death Penalty Act, which she said mandated that executions must be carried out “in the manner prescribed by the law of the State in which the sentence is imposed.” While lethal injection remains the primary method of execution nationwide, the specific protocols vary from state to state, with differences including the number of drugs.

In contesting Chutkan’s order, the Justice Department has argued that she misinterpreted the act, saying that under her reading, the federal government would have to “to follow procedures in the nearly 30 distinct lethal execution protocols used by the States” rather than just using lethal injection.

The department has argued that there is “substantial public interest in implementing these lawful sentences” and pointed to the efforts required to prepare for executions. The federal government last carried out an execution in 2003.

