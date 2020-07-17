In cases where people are fleeing persecution from parties other than governments, the United States had historically used a less demanding standard, requiring asylum seekers to show that their home countries were merely “unwilling or unable” to stop the harm.

Other lawsuits have contested the application of the Trump administration’s policies in specific asylum cases, but the appeals court’s decision was the first to strike at the policies themselves.

“The court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to obliterate asylum protections,” said Cody Wofsy, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who argued the case. “This ruling is a major defeat for the administration’s assault on asylum rights and the laws.”

The appeals court decision upheld the ruling of a district judge who had also overturned a second U.S. policy denying asylum to immigrants fleeing domestic or gang violence. The appeals court vacated that aspect of the district judge’s ruling, saying the language of the administration’s policy on domestic and gang violence fell short of creating a systemic ban on granting asylum to people in that situation.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Bloomberg News

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Third federal execution carried out in four days

The Justice Department on Friday carried out the third federal execution in four days, matching the total number the United States government had conducted over the previous three decades.

Officials executed Dustin Lee Honken at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m., prison officials said.

Honken was convicted of killing five people, including two young children, and was sentenced to death. In 1993, Honken was indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges, after which he and his girlfriend kidnapped and murdered a federal witness, the witness’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s daughters, a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old, court records show. Months later, they also murdered another potential witness.

Honken’s lethal injection came on the heels of federal officials’ carrying out two other executions in Indiana, ending a 17-year hiatus.

On Tuesday morning, the federal government executed Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted for his role in killing a family of three. Two days later, it executed Wesley Purkey, convicted of raping and murdering 16-year-old Jennifer Long.

— Mark Berman

LOUISIANA

Store workers trap man wanted in killings

Workers at a Dollar General store recognized a convicted sex offender accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third — and locked him in after quietly escorting other customers out.

“Thank you Sallye Salter and Tiffany Cook, you both exemplified great character in a high pressure situation,” the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post after Neil Broussard was arrested Thursday.

Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles, surrendered to police in the Beauregard Parish community of Ragley, about 20 miles north of Lake Charles, after Salter and Cook alerted authorities, the American Press publication reported.

Broussard was convicted in 2005 and 2011 of molesting juveniles, is awaiting trial on sex charges in Texas, and is wanted on charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.