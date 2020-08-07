United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston ruled on Thursday that the lower court was within its right to stop the suspension.
The court’s ruling states that Aela’s actions were “far from the best way” for the student “to express her concerns about student-on-student sexual assault and Cape Elizabeth H.S.’s handling of sexual assault claims.” However, the appeals court also found that the lower court did not abuse its own discretion in stopping the suspension. Cape Elizabeth schools didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“I hope this ruling helps more students speak up about sexual assault, and other topics that are important to them,” Aela said in a statement issued by the ACLU.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.