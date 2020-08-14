He noted that California passed the law “in the wake of heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings” but said that isn’t enough to justify a ban whose scope “is so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said it is reviewing the decision, and he “remains committed to using every tool possible to defend California’s gun safety laws and keep our communities safe.”

Gun owners cannot immediately rush to buy high-capacity magazines because a stay issued by the lower court judge remains in place.

Becerra did not say if the state would seek a further delay of Friday’s ruling if the lower court judge ends that restriction.

Becerra also did not say if he would ask an 11-judge appellate panel to reconsider the ruling by the three judges, or if he would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

— Associated Press

Georgia

Trooper charged in traffic stop shooting

A Georgia state trooper on Friday was fired and charged with murder a week after he shot a 60-year-old man who tried to flee a rural traffic stop, authorities said.

The president of Georgia’s NAACP chapter said the slaying of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis was another chilling example of a Black man being killed unlawfully by a White law enforcement officer.

An attorney for Lewis’s family said the trooper initiated the traffic stop over a burned-out taillight, and Lewis was shot almost immediately after the trooper forced his car into a ditch.

“Mr. Lewis never got out of the vehicle, and the investigation will show that, mere seconds after the crash, he was shot to death, shot in the face and killed,” attorney Francys Johnson said.

Johnson said that information was given to the family by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which arrested 27-year-old Jacob Gordon Thompson on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

The agency did not include those details in its own statement on Thompson’s arrest.

The GBI said Lewis was fatally shot Aug. 7 after a chase in rural Screven County.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed that Lewis was Black and the trooper was White, but she declined to comment further on the case.